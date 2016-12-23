Authorities investigate cause of explosion that rocked New Haven



(WTNH) — One day after an explosion rocked parts of New Haven and nearby towns, officials say they aren’t certain what caused the blast.

“At this point we just don’t have the answer of exactly what happened. The cause and origin are under investigation,” said Rick Fontana, Deputy Director of Emergency Operations with the City of New Haven.

The explosion happened at 73 Welton Street in a facility that houses chemicals to make swimming pool and water treatment products owned by H. Krevit and Company. Fontana said all of the chemicals involved in the explosion had been removed from the site and others were secured and checked for safety.

“We want people to understand that at no point once the explosion happened there was never any hazard after that point,” said Fontana.

On Friday the New Haven Fire Department, state and local Fire Marshals, DEEP and OSHA investigators were back at the site investigating the cause.

H. Krevit released the following statement to News 8 on Friday:

“Our GreenChlor (GC) salt based manufacturing facility is down as a result of the explosion but our service to our customers continues. Many employees are off today and Monday due to the holiday. We are still evaluating the cause of the explosion and how we may re-direct the productive energies of some of our GC employees”

The blast was so powerful it caused damage to several homes nearby. Shattered glass and windows knocked from their frames were common sites along Welton Street.

John Pattola lives just two doors down from the building. He was outside in his backyard at the time it happened.

“It just blew up. Everything came off that building. The roof blew up and everything just came flying,” said Pattola.

Pattola said there is peace of mind in knowing they’re working hard to figure out the cause but says the effects of the blast will be felt forever.

“My wife lost all her dishes and she lost beer steins that she, they’re from Germany, that she treasures. She lost em all. I just put them in a bag and the trash. What else could I do?”