Authorities investigate cause of explosion that rocked New Haven

By Published: Updated:
Emergency responders at the scene of a gas leak on Welton Street in New Haven (WTNH / Jason Newton)
Emergency responders at the scene of a gas leak on Welton Street in New Haven (WTNH / Jason Newton)


(WTNH) — One day after an explosion rocked parts of New Haven and nearby towns, officials say they aren’t certain what caused the blast.

“At this point we just don’t have the answer of exactly what happened. The cause and origin are under investigation,” said Rick Fontana, Deputy Director of Emergency Operations with the City of New Haven.

The explosion happened at 73 Welton Street in a facility that houses chemicals to make swimming pool and water treatment products owned by H. Krevit and Company. Fontana said all of the chemicals involved in the explosion had been removed from the site and others were secured and checked for safety.

“We want people to understand that at no point once the explosion happened there was never any hazard after that point,” said Fontana.

On Friday the New Haven Fire Department, state and local Fire Marshals, DEEP and OSHA investigators were back at the site investigating the cause.

H. Krevit released the following statement to News 8 on Friday:

“Our GreenChlor (GC) salt based manufacturing facility is down as a result of the explosion but our service to our customers continues. Many employees are off today and Monday due to the holiday. We are still evaluating the cause of the explosion and how we may re-direct the productive energies of some of our GC employees”

The blast was so powerful it caused damage to several homes nearby. Shattered glass and windows knocked from their frames were common sites along Welton Street.

John Pattola lives just two doors down from the building. He was outside in his backyard at the time it happened.

“It just blew up. Everything came off that building. The roof blew up and everything just came flying,” said Pattola.

Pattola said there is peace of mind in knowing they’re working hard to figure out the cause but says the effects of the blast will be felt forever.

“My wife lost all her dishes and she lost beer steins that she, they’re from Germany, that she treasures. She lost em all. I just put them in a bag and the trash. What else could I do?”

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s