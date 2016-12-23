Carrie Fisher in intensive care unit after reported heart attack



(WTNH) — Actress Carrie Fisher, who became famous for playing Princess Leia in “Star Wars” has suffered what TMZ called a massive heart attack.

TMZ reported that Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she suffered a massive heart attack and went into cardiac arrest.

Fisher was rushed to the hospital upon landing.

Todd Fisher, Carrie’s brother, told The Associated Press Friday night that she is receiving treatment in an intensive care unit. No additional information was provided.

The 60-year-old actress has been on a book tour promoting her new book “The Princess Diarist”.

