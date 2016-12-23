Clinton Police looking for serial burglar at Stop and Shop

CLINTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Police in Clinton say on at least three separate occasions the same man has stolen energy drinks from the Stop and Shop on East Main Street.

According to police, the thefts happened on December 16th, December 17th and December 20th. The man walked into the store, grabbed an unspecified amount of the energy drinks, and walked out of the store calmly.

The car police say the suspect got away is a gray Nissan Maxima, possibly 2004-2007 model year. A license plate number could not be determined.

If you recognize this suspect or his car, you’re asked to call the Clinton Police Department at (860) 669-0451.