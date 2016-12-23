Connecticut Holiday Weekend Forecast

Great weather is expected today but changes are on the way! Saturday looks to feature some rain late morning into the early afternoon. At first we could see a burst of snow in the hill towns but no slick roads though. Christmas looks good and sunny with temps near 50 for some parts of the state.

Today: Mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 40s.

Tonight: More clouds with rain moving in by 8 AM with a few wet snow flakes in the NW hills. Temps rising through the 30s into the 40s.

Christmas Eve: Cloudy with some rain 8 AM through early afternoon. Hill towns will see a bit of snow, but not enough to cause travel issues. High temps eventually get into the 40s.

Christmas Day: Sun and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to around 50.

Monday: Lots of clouds with rain on the way late. Highs in the low-mid 40s.

Tuesday: Cloudy with rain showers in the morning, drying out for the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s with a breeze out of the west.

Wednesday: Passing clouds with highs in the 30s.

Thursday: Watching some rain for the shoreline, could be snow inland for the evening into the overnight hours. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday: Any rain/snow departing late morning with clearing skies. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.