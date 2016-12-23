Crash in Danbury leaves one dead

Danbury, Conn. (WTNH) – State police say an accident on Interstate 84 in Danbury has left a New York woman dead and a local man facing charges that include evading responsibility, driving under the influence and second degree manslaughter.

Troopers say a Chevrolet Silverado pick up truck, allegedly being driven by 43 year old Roger Leblanc of Torrington, struck and killed Susan Blaney of New York at exit 8. According to police, following the accident LeBlanc drove away from the scene.

His car was later found on Newtown Road just off of exit 8 where he was taken into custody. LeBlanc was assigned a half a million dollar surety bond and is scheduled to make his court appearance today.