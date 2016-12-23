DMV to launch another big change



WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — It has taken over 14 months for the Connecticut DMV to smooth out all the problems with its new computer system for car and truck registrations.

The agency says that ‘wait times’ continue to shorten, but says the latest data on the average time it takes someone to get things done at the DMV is not yet available. It is with this backdrop that the agency is announcing that it is moving forward with another big change. Something called “Central Issuance.”

“Central Issuance is required as part of the federal “Real ID Act.” It’s really the last step for Connecticut to become fully compliant,” says DMV Commissioner Michael Bzdyra.

What it really means is that all driver’s licenses will come from one, secure, central location to make it more difficult to make phony IDs. It means that when you go to the DMV to get your license for the first time or renewed, they won’t hand you your new one at any of the DMV branches.

“You will be handed, over the counter, a paper copy, temporary copy, of your license. You will also be able to keep your expiring license until you get your new license in the mail,” said Bzdyra.

This new system actually is expected to make the ‘wait times’ at DMV offices get shorter because it will reduce traffic. Instead of coming for a renewal once every six years, you’ll only have to come once every 12 years. You’ll be able to do one renewal online from home on your computer or smart phone. The agency plans to start asking the public about the best ways to inform people about this change after the holidays.

The DMV also says it is still in negotiations with the AAA in New Haven and Fairfield County about continuing to do license renewals in the new year.