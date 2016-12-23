Freebie Friday: holiday apps & free coffee



NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This is a festive weekend for a lot of people and whatever you have going on, you may be looking for some help or just entertainment along the way. We are helping you stretch your dollar with free apps that may make your weekend just a little more merry and bright.

Maybe you’ll be cooking or trying to keep the kids entertained while you clean, either way I came up with a few free apps that might keep the festivities stress-free.

If you’re celebrating Hanukkah the Manischewitz recipe and holiday guide app has help for you if you need it in the kitchen.

Light My Fire has a menorah and prayers to keep you and the family company as you observe.

Or if you’re waiting for Santa, you must get the free NORAD app to track him as he makes his way to boy and girls homes.

Christmas Radio plus is a great way to hear all different kinds of Christmas music if you’re tired of hearing the same thing on the radio.

Or if the little ones need to occupied, set them up with the iPad and the Christmas bedtime stories app for games and puzzles.

And the Christmas booth app is so much fun for you or the kids. Take your pictures and make them festive by adding accessories to yourself like Santa hats or a Rudolph nose.

These are just a few, whatever you’re looking for, carols or bedtime stories, there’s an app for that.

And if you’ll be traveling to grandma’s house on Christmas morning. Stop by Cumberland Farms for a free coffee and parking meters in New Haven.