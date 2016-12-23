Haddam-Killingworth high school students put on live telethon

HIGGANUM, Conn. (WTNH) — Lights. Camera. Action! That’s what it looked like inside Haddam-Killingworth High School today. All of it for a live telethon.

“It’s like a snowball coming down a mountain. It’s gotten bigger and bigger every year,” said Chuck Lewis, the media/communications educator at the high school.

It started 28 years ago to help a young man in the community pay his medical bills. Students put on the whole thing: behinds-the-scenes and in front of the camera. They are running the show, literally. There are even performances thrown into the mix. It’s controlled chaos. Basically TV at its best.

“We each have different talents that bring a different aspect to this production,” said Dominique DeLuca, a senior at Haddam-Killingworth High School.

Some 22,000 people are watching on a local cable station. Many of them calling in to donate. Every year money is raised for a different charity.

“I made a promise if I live I would go and help people in Connecticut the rest of my life,” said John Ellis, chairman and founder of the Connecticut Sports Foundation.

Ellis has been impacted by cancer personally and has also watched some of his family members go through it. With the help of his wife, Jane, they now raise money for families impacted by the disease here in Connecticut. The money raised during today’s telethon will help the cause.

“It means a lot for the recognition,” said Ellis. “It means more to us then the children because they are going to help so many families throughout this process.”

The goal is to raise thousands of dollars on Friday. By mid-morning the amount was quickly reaching $8,000. It’s also teaching these students two valuable lessons.

“A real world opportunity in television and video — live television. And it teaches them about civics and giving back,” said Lewis.

Over the 28 years of the telethon students have raised roughly $500,000 for numerous charities.