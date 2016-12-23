Hartford Police arrest two suspects who burglarized a home while the family hid upstairs

HARTFORD Conn. (WTNH) — Two people were arrested by Hartford police after they were seen burglarizing a home while the family was hiding upstairs.

Hartford Police say on Thursday 23-year-old Quan Baldwin of Hartford and a juvenile who’s name was not released were seen stuffing items into their packs at a home on Theodore Napper Lane.

Police say around 12:45p.m. they were called to the home for a report of a burglary, when they got there the back door was forced open and two suspects were inside rummaging through the home. Two adults and a child were upstairs in a closet hiding during the incident. Police say after ordering the suspects to the floor at gunpoint, they both were arrested.

Both suspects were charged with burglary, criminal and attempted larceny, criminal mischief, and possession of burglary tools. Baldwin was also charged with two counts of risk of injury since one of the residents home during the burglary and hiding in the closet was a minor.

