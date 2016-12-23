Holiday Weekend Forecast

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

Many of you will be traveling over the next 24 hours to kickoff your holiday weekend. Luckily if you get out on the roads today, the weather is absolutely perfect! Any of you last minute shoppers will need the sunglasses this afternoon and temps will reach the mid to upper 40s! Not too bad for this time of the year.

Clouds will increase during the night tonight as temperatures dip to the upper 20s to low 30s. The only weather issues this weekend occur Saturday morning into the early afternoon. An area of low pressure that’s bringing snow and rain to the upper midwest will track to our state tomorrow. Rain will invade the state around 8 AM starting with the west and quickly advancing towards the east.

Temperatures will be at or below freezing in parts of northern CT, especially in the NW hills of CT as the storm system moves in. I can’t rule out some very wet snowflakes towards the beginning but no accumulation is expected.

Rain will be heavy at times but we’re not expecting flooding for this event. At most, parts of the state will pick up near an inch of rain when all is said and done. Temps will quickly rise through the 30s to eventually the 40s for the afternoon. The rain will depart early afternoon and we may even see a few peeks of sunshine before sunset!

Any plans that you have Saturday evening for Christmas Eve or Hanukkah will be just fine with dry weather expected and temps in the upper 30s to low 40s. We’ll cool off Saturday night into the upper 20s to low 30s, nothing unusual for this time of the year. However, the unusual side to this forecast is the temperatures expected for Christmas!

Santa is sure spoiling us one more year with temps forecast to be in the upper 40s to low 50s Sunday afternoon with wall to wall sunshine. However, I think we’re pretty use to these above average temperatures on Christmas, just check out the graphic below. 4 of the past 5 years have been above average. Enjoy your holiday!

