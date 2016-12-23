Last minute holiday shoppers brave the crowds

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– If you are still looking for a gift some stores at the Connecticut post mall are offering deals.

Danielle Reiss, Marketing Manager with the Connecticut Post Mall in Milford said some stores still have some great holiday deals.

Some stores like Express they’re doing the entire store 50 percent off. They were running that deal on Black Friday so lots of great discounts. H&M is up to 70 percent off storewide so definitely some great steals for those last minute shoppers.”

Last minute shoppers have no choice but to brave the crowds.

Michelle Anderson said, “I bought a couple things over the months but this is the main push usually I’m done by like October.”

Carole Carloni added, “This is the last gift. This is it.”

A father told News 8 he got a long wish list from his son. Adam Schechter said, “Everything Nintendo, everything video game anything electronic so Ipad stuff, Nintendo stuff.”

Some people setting a time limit on how long they’ll shop. Debbie Richetelli-Dargan added, “Probably tomorrow unfortunately I try to get it done by Christmas Eve.” Schechter added, “Like in two hours I’m done and that’s it. I’m wrapping and the rest of my day is finishing up.”

Shoppers said just getting to the stores can be a headache. Richetelli-Dargan added, “It was very stressful. a lot of accidents and we were right in the middle of them.” Reiss added, “Definitely expect there to be a crowd. Bring a friend. try to make it a fun experience.” Fellow shoppers said get it done early. Michelle Anderson said, “Don’t wait till the last second, very stressful.”

For you last minute holiday shoppers. The Connecticut Post Mall is open until midnight and Saturday from 6am to 6pm.