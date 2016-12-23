Metro-North offers extra trains over year-end holidays

(WTNH) — Metro-North says it has added services “under the tree,” through January 3rd.

The commuter rail service will have extra trains beginning around 1 p.m. on December 23rd, and again on December 26th, when MTA says it expects many giftees will be traveling to make returns.

MTA will observe their regular Saturday and Sunday schedules on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, respectively.

Metro-North will observe its regular weekday schedule until New Year’s Eve, when it will tack on more trains. These will accommodate passengers overnight on the new year, returning to a normal Sunday service on New Year’s Day.

For a full rundown of these changes, Metro-North’s service announcement and timetable can be helpful.