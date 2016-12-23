Milford police: Waterbury man hits car with trailer, gets it stuck under bridge while fleeing

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Waterbury man reported his trailer stolen in Milford, but he actually hit a car with it and got it stuck under an underpass while fleeing, police say.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Vaughn Joyner hit a car with the trailer in the parking lot of 365 Old Gate Lane Friday morning, then left the scene and reported the trailer stolen. Officers found it stuck under a railroad bridge on Old Gate Lane near New Haven Avenue.

The Westwood Avenue man is charged with providing a false statement, evading responsibility, driving with a suspended license, and interfering with arrest. He was released on $500 bond and is due in court on January 17, 2017.