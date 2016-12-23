Parking meter enforcement suspended in New Haven for the holidays

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Drivers in New Haven won’t have to worry about paying for parking meters until after the new year.

The City of New Haven is giving a little gift to those staying home for the holidays.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp has announced that the city has suspended parking meter enforcement starting Friday, December 23rd until January 2nd of the new year.

Drivers will not have to worry about putting money into any meter citywide until Tuesday, January 3rd. No tickets will be issued while the suspension is in place.

City officials would like to remind everyone that the ban applies to parking metered spaces only. All other parking restrictions, including fire hydrants, disabled spaces, bust stops crosswalks, and no standing zones, are still in effect.