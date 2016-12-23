Parking meter enforcement suspended in New Haven for the holidays

By Published: Updated:
Parking meter. (File)
Parking meter. (File)

NEW HAVEN, Conn (WTNH) — Drivers in New Haven won’t have to worry about paying for parking meters until after the new year.

The City of New Haven is giving a little gift to those staying home for the holidays.

New Haven Mayor Toni Harp has announced that the city has suspended parking meter enforcement starting Friday, December 23rd until January 2nd of the new year.

Drivers will not have to worry about putting money into any meter citywide until Tuesday, January 3rd. No tickets will be issued while the suspension is in place.

City officials would like to remind everyone that the ban applies to parking metered spaces only. All other parking restrictions, including fire hydrants, disabled spaces, bust stops crosswalks, and no standing zones, are still in effect.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s