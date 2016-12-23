Pet of the Week: Grannie

(WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a gentile and sweet 10-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier named Grannie.

Grannie loves kids of all ages. She’s a calm and gentile girl, and she gets along great with other dogs and cats too.

For more information on Grannie, visit the Robin I Kroogman Animal Shelter website or call them at 203-946-8110. They are located at 81 Fournier St. in New Haven.

If you’re interested in another animal you saw on News 8’s Pet of the Week, you can take a look here to see if they’ve already been adopted, or if they might still be available.