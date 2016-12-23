Report It! Recap: December 23, 2016

(WTNH) — This past week has been a busy one as far as the weather goes. We saw our first significant snowfall of the season. Quite a bit depending on where you live. Certainly enough for a snowman. Many of them showing up in our inbox. It really gave everyone a chance to get outdoors and have some fun. After all, isn’t that the best past about being a kid?

The snow made all those Christmas decorations look a little more festive. Christmas is this weekend. So let’s get one more look at some of those great trees. Maria always complained about gifts not fitting under their tree. So her husband mounted the tree upside down. And while we are on the topic of things that are bizarre, here’s a pig — in a wreath.

The kids are waiting patiently for Santa’s big arrival. Some putting in those last minute requests — no matter how old they are. Others still unsure about the big guy in red.

Anytime you see news happening, let us know about it if you can do so safely. A viewer sent in some pictures of an old train station in Berlin going up in flames early Wednesday.

Finally, congrats to 13 year old Christian in North Haven. He came to the rescue of an injured woman after getting off the school bus. His bravery was recognized by the police department. A job well done!