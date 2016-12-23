Senator Richard Blumenthal to urge e-cigarette safety

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — U.S. Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal will be in Hartford talking about the dangers of electronic cigarettes on Friday December 23rd.

He is now calling on airlines to ban e-cigarettes on planes.

There have been multiple situations of the devices catching fire.

A Stratford man lost his front teeth earlier this month after an e-cigarette exploded in his mouth.

“I am calling on the FDA and CPSC to immediately recall these defective e-cigarettes, and to establish clear safety standards for e-cigarette batteries,” Blumenthal said. “Further, I am calling on the airlines to take immediate voluntary steps to protect travelers from this hazard, including banning e-cigarettes from all aircraft cabins.”