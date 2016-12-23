Severe Weather Causes Holiday Travel Delays

WASHINGTON (ABC) — Friday is the day for the holiday travel rush. Millions are hitting the road and skies, but severe weather across the country is causing some major delays.

At Washington’s Reagan National Airport, the line coming to security checkpoints snake all the way back through the terminal. The good news, it is moving.

Thursday, about 3,000 flight delays, that is the problem. Everything is moving a little bit slowly, and the roads could be treacherous too.

Overnight flood watches and blizzard warnings causing weather alerts in 19 states as two storms preparing to barrel from the west coast to the plains this holiday weekend.

On one of the busiest days of the travel season, delays rippled throughout the country because of trouble in Tinseltown. Day-long delays in Los Angeles, doing runway construction during the holiday rush.

Delays rippled to Denver, where flights were delayed for hours. In Philadelphiam you have to come early and be mentally prepared to stand in line and wait.

At Newark Airport in New Jersey, delays of an hour reported. Major traffic tie-ups outside the terminals are causing many travelers to see red.

On the roads, one driver in upstate New York skidded into the back of a snowplow. In California, this car was stranded on a flooded road. The only way out firefighters had to rescue the driver through the sunroof.

The amazing thing when you think about it, a third of Americans are traveling for the holidays, and at the end of tonight, over the past 48-hours, 5 million Americans will have flown; and that’s before Christmas Eve.

