Shoppers serenaded by high schoolers

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you showed up at the Stop & Shop in West Haven Friday morning, you got quite a show.

The West Haven High School Chorale Group serenaded shoppers with Christmas carols. They’ve been singing at different spots all over town.

“We just want to spread some Christmas cheer to all the last-minute shoppers. Tomorrow is Christmas Eve and everyone is out shopping so we just wanted to carol a little bit and hopefully make some people’s day,” said Tyler Newkirk.

The students are singing for tips. In all, they collected $650 for the West Haven Emergency Assistance Task Force, which is the city’s food pantry.

