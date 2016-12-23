Shots fired during road rage incident on I-91

WINDSOR, Conn (WTNH) — A driver fired shots at another vehicle on I-91 in what State Police describe as a road rage incident.

It happened early Thursday evening in Windsor by Exit 35A on the southbound side of the highway. According to investigators, the suspect, 32-year-old Jacob Danis fired a gun at another vehicle, damaging a rear wheel and the front-side passenger door.

The driver of that car was uninjured and was able to get the license plate number. Police were then able to track Danis down at his address and make an arrest.

Danis is charged with assault with a firearm, breach of peace, unlawful discharge of a firearm and reckless endangerment. Police are not saying when led to the incident.