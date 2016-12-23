Suspects in domestic strangulation case arrested



NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) —- After a lengthy investigation, Norwich Police were finally able to arrest the suspects involved in a domestic assault case.

According to the Norwich Police department, Kristopher Prudhomme, 28, of Norwich and Lauren Muskus, 21, of Monroe were arrested in connection with a domestic strangulation case.

On October 27th, Norwich Police responded to a call from Kristopher Prudhomme reporting a possible suicide attempt saying that his roommate, the victim, had red marks around his neck and was unresponsive. The 35 year old victim was transported to William W. Backus hospital then transferred to Hartford Hospital because of the magnitude of his injuries. After being induced in a coma for several days, the victims legs had to be amputated.

Upon turning himself last night at Police headquarters, Prudhomme was arrested on a warrant issued through the New London Superior court and charged with strangulation, cruelty to persons, and other various charges. He was released after posting a $250,000 bond.

Muskus turned herself just this morning at Police headquarters and was arrested on a warrant issued through the New London superior court and was charged with tampering with physical evidence. She was released after posting a $25,000 bond.

If you have any questions regarding this case, feel free to reach out to the Norwich Police Department at (860) 866 – 5561.