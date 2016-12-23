The holiday weekend travel rush has begun in Connecticut

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Highways across Connecticut will be busy today, as people head out for the holiday weekend ahead.

Americans are traveling in record numbers this year, over one hundred million people are going to drive, fly, or take some other mode of transportation. That means there will be busy airports, and busy roads.

According to AAA, travel over the upcoming Christmas-New Year’s holiday is likely to show an increase compared to last year. The record travel numbers is relative to low gas prices, allowing travelers to spend more on their holiday travel.

The national average gas price is sitting at $2.24 a gallon, according to the American Automotive Association. More than 90-percent of New England travelers are expected to drive more than 50 miles to their destinations.

AAA says you’ll avoid a lot of traffic if you travel early in the morning, or late at night. Spokesperson Fran Mayko says a lot of it has to do with those low gas prices.

We are feeling good about ourselves. We have a lot more money in our pocket and gas prices are lower than they have been for most of the year.”

Drivers will also see an increased Connecticut State Police presence on roads and highways, focusing on impaired drivers.Troopers will also be looking for aggressive and distracted drivers.

If you’re planning to travel by car, make sure you get it checked out to ensure it is safe to drive. AAA says be prepared, and remember to pack your patience.