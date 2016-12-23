Vehicle ends up in golf course waterway

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) – An Ohio man was pulled from an icy pond at the Southington Country Club after he drove his vehicle onto the golf course and into the pond.

Police say 54 year old Brent Jewel was outside his submerged vehicle in the water when they found him at 10:19 p.m. Thursday. He was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries and possible hypothermia.

According to police, Jewel was driving along a service road on the property and then onto the course and into the pond.

Police are still investigating the case and not filed any charges against Jewel at this time>