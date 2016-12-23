Who Sees Wintry Weather Tomorrow

So the NWS (National Weather Service) has put up a Winter Weather Advisory for most of Inland Connecticut for tomorrow morning.

This is for the potential of some wintry weather in parts of the state.  Here’s the deal though. We’ve got winds coming out of the southwest, and temperatures uniformly warming throughout the atmosphere. This means that most of the state won’t see a widespread issue for the morning tomorrow. I’d like to say all of the state but the Northwest hills tend to behave differently that the rest of the state. So who will see problems?road concerns Who Sees Wintry Weather Tomorrow

If you are traveling along I-95, no issues are expected. Along I-91 for everyone south of Windsor Locks, no issues expected. A few icy areas possible north of that though. Along I-84 you’re in the clear across the state, same with the Merritt/Wilbur Cross Parkway. RT 8 could get a bit slick north of Torrington but south you will be fine. key icing potential Who Sees Wintry Weather Tomorrow

By 9am, slick areas develop…before that you’ll be okay, and after 11am all of the state will be fine too!

sam hour by hour1 Who Sees Wintry Weather Tomorrow

We will warm up nicely through the 40s in the afternoon and the forecast for Christmas Day is looking nice! CLICK HERE for the info on Christmas Day.

