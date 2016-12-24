Christmas Eve is a busy day for stores

GUILFORD & NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Not everyone headed to Grandma’s house for a little holiday cheer on Saturday. Many people wait until the last possible minute to get their gifts.

The rush of Black Friday kicked off the holiday shopping season and it wrapped up Saturday night as stores closed for the holidays. Christmas Eve is typically a busy day for stores like Jordie’s Toy Shoppe in Guilford.

“I was here earlier with my son and he picked a couple things out that he liked,” said shopper Klaas Armster. “I’m just coming back on the sly trying to grab them for him.”

Some do their shopping on Christmas Eve every year. Many people are working and finally had some time to browse on Saturday.

Lori Hershman owns the store. She says many people aren’t sure what they want to get, so she’s ready to help.

“This was crazy this morning,” Hershman said. “There’s a lot of uncles shopping, grandpas shopping. The guys shop last minute.”

Family games were a popular item. That’s what the Humphrey family was looking for.

“After dinner I think we’re going to play a little Settlers of Catan, have a little fun,” said Tom Humphrey.

“We’ve always enjoyed playing family games and we’re excited to play a new one this year,” said Jennifer Humphrey.

Meanwhile, shoppers in North Haven bought their last minute gifts at stores like Best Buy. They rushed to get their shopping done before the stores closed for the holidays.

“Barnes & Noble was a little crowded. Best Buy was a little crowded,” said shopper Dave Coleman. “Of course they closed at 6 and I was there at the last minute.”

Stores are expecting this next week to be very busy as well.