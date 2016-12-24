Five Ways and Reasons to Start Studying for Midterms Now

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — With the holiday’s here, that means our kids are going to be on break and studying for exams will be pushed back.

Michelle Sagalyn, Founder of Successful Study Skills 4 Students stopped by our station to explain 5 ways and reasons to start studying for midterms.

Sagalyn says it is a proven fact that cramming for tests is the worst way to study. Here are 5 ways to help you prepare your kids for emails in January:

Collect Get all your past tests, quizzes, and other materials

Ask your teacher if they can give you the study guide Act Decide which actions you will take with each material. Example: Enhance your notes Make note cards See your teacher to clarify

Plan Use your planner

Write out your study plan for each night (or most nights) between now and your midterm exams

Plan to spend at least 10 to 15 minutes daily on each subject. Chunk Break apart your studying into chunks

Study over time

Proven that studying a little over time improves recall – the secret to doing well on midterms Practice A pro-football player spends 97% of their time practicing

2% at the game

And less than 1% actually playing

Make sure you know your stuff

Quiz yourself

Organize a study group

Michelle says with holiday activities, it’s easy to put off studying – especially when the exam isn’t right at your doorstep and holiday fun beckons. But it isn’t that hard to space out your studying, either. But if you start now, and space out your studying over the next six weeks or so, you will not only be able to learn the material better for the midterm exam, but for future tests to come.

For more information you can head to Michelle’s website.