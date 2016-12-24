One bit appetizers with Stew Leonard’s

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — With the holiday’s in full swing and we start to head to host more parties it is important to keep it simple and one handed.

Stew Leonard’s Jr. stopped by our station to talk about how great one bit appetizers are for you and your guests.

Stew Leonard’s says on December 23 is the busiest sales day of the year for Stew Leonard’s. More than 50,000 customers, almost twice the number of an average sales day will visit our five store locations to fill their shopping carts with filet, shrimp, fresh mozzarella and more as they prepare their Christmas Eve and Christmas day dinners.

In the week leading up to Christmas, Stew’s will sell:

250,000 clementines

100,000 sticks of butter

50,000 lbs of ham (5x more than an average week!)

50,000 lbs of filet

25,000 cartons of eggs

20,000 lbs of shrimp (3x more than an average week!)

10,000 lbs of coffee beans (double an average week!)

10,000 lbs of fresh mozzarella

10,000 gallons of egg nog

10,000 bottles of olive oil

5,000 lbs of pistachios (2x more than an average week)

5,000 lbs of cherries (2x more than an average week)

Fun facts about Stew’s:

Stew Leonard’s sells enough hams and filets combined to give every person in Giants stadium more than ½ a pound of each, a piece of mozzarella, 3 clementines, a handful of pistachios and a handful of cherries

We sell enough Eggnog during Christmas week to fill more than 135 bathtubs

You could line up the amount of Christmas trees that Stew Leonard’s sells and travel over 66 miles. You could travel from our Danbury, CT store, make a stop at our Yonkers, NY store, and then end up in New York City

We sell enough shrimp to give every person running in the New York City Marathon 12 pieces (420,000 pieces for 35,000 people running)

We sell enough sticks of butter to stack higher than an airplane flies – 41,666 feet

We sell enough eggs during the holidays to go the length of 70 football fields

For more information you can head to their website.