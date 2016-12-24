State trooper delivers baby on side of road in Glastonbury

(WTNH)–A state trooper helped deliver an unexpected Christmas gift on Saturday—a bouncing baby boy.

Baby Ebenezer made his grand entrance Saturday morning on the side of Route 2 in Glastonbury. His mom, Itohan, was on her way to St. Francis Hospital with her brother driving, but she knew she wasn’t going to make it in time.

They called 9-1-1 and trooper Greg Capps was called to the scene. He was close to where the car had pulled over. Capps arrived at the scene and baby Ebenezer soon followed.

“She pushed once, then the head came out. The cord was wrapped around the neck a little bit, but I was able to get it loose and then she delivered the baby,” Capps said. “It was a great childbirth. Mom did a great job.”

Ebenezer weighs six pounds, two ounces. He has an 18-month old brother. Both baby and mom are doing well at the hospital.

