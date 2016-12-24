Two men dead from drug overdoses on Hartford street

(WTNH)–Two men are dead after overdosing on drugs on Zion Street in the south end of Hartford on Saturday morning.

Police responded to the area at around 7:30 a.m. Saturday, finding one man dead near an abandoned building and another on a porch.

Heroin paraphernalia was found in the immediate area of the first man found. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the names of the deceased.

Police are warning drug users to be wary of bags stamped “E-Z Pass.” They say the bags are linked to the overdoses.