Why It Will Be Icy Tonight

Whenever we get to this time of the year (highs above freezing, lows below freezing) we always keep an eye out for black ice. On a night like tonight, we keep an especially close eye on the roads. Here are some reasons why:

  1. Thanks to rain earlier today, lots of water is on the roads. In a typical situation like this, as a front passes by, we see increasing winds and much of that water washes away.
  2. Even though we don’t have much snow on the ground, the snow soaks up the rain like a sponge, causing it to run off for hours after it stops raining.
  3. Clear skies are a great opportunity for our temperature to drop like a rock, bringing us from fog and 40s to very slippery conditions.
  4. It’s important to note that even if the temperature reads 34 or 35 degrees in your car, it can still be icy. Don’t forget it’s been very cold out so some parts of the state have a layer of frost on the ground making that water freeze much earlier than you’d think. As a result, we’ve already seem black ice tonight in towns with temps in the mid-upper 30s!

If you’re headed out for midnight mass and you live away from the immediate shoreline, it will be icy so please be careful!

