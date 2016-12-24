Wintry Mix for Some but Rain for Most

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone:

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 3 of the 4 northern Counties in Connecticut. With temperatures below freezing in parts of northern CT this morning, as a low pressure system moves in, it will start as very wet snow in the NW Hills of CT and the highest elevations. Even a period of freezing rain is possible with temps near freezing.

However, most of the state sees rain as temps will quickly be on the rise with a southerly flow. Light accumulations and slick roads are possible through 11 AM in the higher elevations of CT.

All of Connecticut will transition to rain by 11 AM with temps rising through the 30s into the 40s by the afternoon. Rain will end from west to east 1PM-3PM with even some clearing for the late afternoon and evening.

Before the changeover to all rain by 11AM, there will be some accumulating snow across parts of CT. Below is the snow accumulation map.

Any of you plans will be fine this evening. Skies will be clearing for the evening as temps drop into the 30s. Watch for some slick spots tonight on your way home from Grandmas as temps away from the water will dip into the upper 20s. Shoreline stays above the freezing mark.

Santa will sure have great weather tonight and tomorrow with temps on Christmas getting into the upper 40s to around 50 with plenty of sunshine!

