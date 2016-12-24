Wintry Mix for Some but Rain for Most

By Published: Updated:

winter weather advisory key Wintry Mix for Some but Rain for MostMeteorologist Kevin Arnone: 

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 3 of the 4 northern Counties in Connecticut. With temperatures below freezing in parts of northern CT this morning, as a low pressure system moves in, it will start as very wet snow in the NW Hills of CT and the highest elevations. Even a period of freezing rain is possible with temps near freezing.

ka mw dma rpm 4k sat rad temps wind icons5 Wintry Mix for Some but Rain for Most

However, most of the state sees rain as temps will quickly be on the rise with a southerly flow. Light accumulations and slick roads are possible through 11 AM in the higher elevations of CT.

ka mw dma rpm 4k sat rad temps wind icon2s Wintry Mix for Some but Rain for Most

All of Connecticut will transition to rain by 11 AM with temps rising through the 30s into the 40s by the afternoon. Rain will end from west to east 1PM-3PM with even some clearing for the late afternoon and evening.

Before the changeover to all rain by 11AM, there will be some accumulating snow across parts of CT. Below is the snow accumulation map.

snowfall map10 Wintry Mix for Some but Rain for Most

Any of you plans will be fine this evening. Skies will be clearing for the evening as temps drop into the 30s. Watch for some slick spots tonight on your way home from Grandmas as temps away from the water will dip into the upper 20s. Shoreline stays above the freezing mark.

Santa will sure have great weather tonight and tomorrow with temps on Christmas getting into the upper 40s to around 50 with plenty of sunshine!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Thanks for reading! Please friend me on Facebook and Twitter!

christmas forecast elves Wintry Mix for Some but Rain for Most

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s