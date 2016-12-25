A new Christmas classic? Chewbacca roars out ‘Silent Night’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Chewbacca is no Bing Crosby, but the Wookie’s rendition of “Silent Night” is adding some “Star Wars” flair to the Christmas classic.

The site How It Should Have Ended re-mixed audio of Chewie’s grunts and growls with clips from several “Star Wars” films to create a video that has been watched nearly 2.5 million times on YouTube.

(For added comedy, turn on YouTube’s closed captions.)

The parody song was first created as a joke in 1999 by web designer Scott Anderson, who writes on his website that he made it for a parody Christmas album, “Christmas With Chewbacca.”

The song has made the rounds online for several years.
