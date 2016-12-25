Census: Connecticut loses population for 3rd straight year

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Connecticut losing population for the third year in a row.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2ipKGys ) the state, with about 3.6 million residents, lost 0.2 percent of its population from July 2015 to July 2016. Nearly 30,000 more people left Connecticut during that period than moved in.

According to the Census Bureau estimates, the state was among eight that lost population in 2016.

Neighboring Massachusetts saw a population gain of 0.4 percent, while New York showed a slight loss.

