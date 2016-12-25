Census: Connecticut loses population for 3rd straight year

Associated Press logo By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)
(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau show Connecticut losing population for the third year in a row.

The Hartford Courant reports (http://cour.at/2ipKGys ) the state, with about 3.6 million residents, lost 0.2 percent of its population from July 2015 to July 2016. Nearly 30,000 more people left Connecticut during that period than moved in.

According to the Census Bureau estimates, the state was among eight that lost population in 2016.

Neighboring Massachusetts saw a population gain of 0.4 percent, while New York showed a slight loss.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s