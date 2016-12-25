Lanes closed for hours on I-91 after North Haven crash

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple lanes of Interstate 91 northbound were closed for over two hours Christmas Day after a crash near exit 12 in North Haven.

Just before 9:30 a.m., Troopers responded to I-91 northbound in the vicinity of exit 12 on reports of a one car crash with serious injuries. Troopers quickly located the driver, and requested medical assistance. After the driver was removed from the scene, Troopers began their initial investigation.

The driver, who has not yet been identified, is receiving medical treatment. Troopers did not comment on how extensive the injuries may be.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.