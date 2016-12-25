Looking to get rid of the boxes your holiday gifts came in? Be careful

(WTNH) – You may be looking to get rid of the boxes your holiday gifts came in. Perhaps you got a new TV or an Xbox. How you throw those boxes away matters.

Thieves see the boxes outside with your trash and they know what you got for Christmas or Hanukkah. Police say it is a good idea to break those boxes down so that they will fit in your dumpster or trash can. That way, they will not be outside where thieves can see them.

“We have individuals we know for a fact drive around looking for opportunities,” said Lt. James Perez of the Fairfield Police Department. “They drive around and see that they are going to target that house. They are going to wait for you to leave and target the house.”

Those boxes are not the only way thieves can figure out what you have in your home. Many people take pictures of their gifts and post them on social media. Thieves can often track your location.