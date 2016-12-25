Man wins permission for solstice sign in Connecticut city

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has won permission to post a sign marking the winter solstice on a town green.

Jerry Bloom took the city of Shelton to court over the initial refusal to allow the sign that says religion is a myth.

The lawsuit was resolved out of court and the Freedom From Religion group working on Bloom’s behalf says he received permission to keep the sign up for two weeks.

A sign that Mayor Mark Lauretti put up next to Bloom’s says “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all from the City of Shelton.”

The mayor said Bloom’s initial request sought a location where signs are not allowed.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2hQ3khN ) reports that the state chapter of American Atheists Inc. has recognized Bloom with an Activist of the Year award.

