Man wins permission for solstice sign in Connecticut city

Associated Press logo By Published:
Shelton

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man has won permission to post a sign marking the winter solstice on a town green.

Jerry Bloom took the city of Shelton to court over the initial refusal to allow the sign that says religion is a myth.

The lawsuit was resolved out of court and the Freedom From Religion group working on Bloom’s behalf says he received permission to keep the sign up for two weeks.

A sign that Mayor Mark Lauretti put up next to Bloom’s says “Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to all from the City of Shelton.”

The mayor said Bloom’s initial request sought a location where signs are not allowed.

The Connecticut Post (http://bit.ly/2hQ3khN ) reports that the state chapter of American Atheists Inc. has recognized Bloom with an Activist of the Year award.

___

Information from: Connecticut Post, http://www.connpost.com
Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s