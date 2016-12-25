State Police investigating Christmas Day crash on I-691 in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A section of Interstate 691 eastbound was closed for almost four hours Christmas Day after a crash near the exit 5 off ramp in Meriden.

Just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers responded to I-691 between exits 4 and 5 on a report of a serious crash. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered that the driver had been ejected in the one-car crash.

Troopers say the driver, who has not been identified, sustained serious injuries in the crash. A section of the roadway was closed for hours while Troopers treated the victim, and later conducted their initial investigation.

Around 11:00 a.m., State Police announced the area near exit 5 of I-691 was back open, but residual traffic backup remained in the area of the crash site.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.