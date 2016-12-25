State Police investigating Christmas Day crash on I-691 in Meriden

By Published:
(Photo: Connecticut State Police)
(Photo: Connecticut State Police)

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A section of Interstate 691 eastbound was closed for almost four hours Christmas Day after a crash near the exit 5 off ramp in Meriden.

Just after 7:00 a.m., Troopers responded to I-691 between exits 4 and 5 on a report of a serious crash. Upon arrival, Troopers discovered that the driver had been ejected in the one-car crash.

Troopers say the driver, who has not been identified, sustained serious injuries in the crash. A section of the roadway was closed for hours while Troopers treated the victim, and later conducted their initial investigation.

Around 11:00 a.m., State Police announced the area near exit 5 of I-691 was back open, but residual traffic backup remained in the area of the crash site.

If you witnessed this crash, or have any information that could help Troopers in their investigation, you’re asked to call State Police Troop I at 203-393-4200.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s