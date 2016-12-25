Vigil marks anniversary of Ellington mom’s unsolved slaying

ELLINGTON, Conn. (AP) — More than 100 friends and neighbors of a slain Ellington woman gathered for a candlelight vigil marking the anniversary of her unsolved killing.

It was two days before Christmas last year when 39-year-old Connie Dabate was found dead from multiple gunshots inside her home. Nobody has been arrested and no suspects have been named.

People gathered at a park gazebo on Thursday night listened to songs and told stories about Dabate.

Dabate’s husband, Richard, was found wounded when authorities responded to a burglar alarm at the couple’s Ellington home shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 23. State Troopers also said there was smoke in the home.

The couple’s sons, ages 9 and 6, were in school at the time.

