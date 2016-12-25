What’s open and what’s closed on Christmas Day 2016

(WTNH) — A majority of businesses across Connecticut are closed for Christmas, but there are some stores and restaurants that remain open on the holiday.
No mail will be delivered Sunday, as post offices across the state are closed on Sunday anyway. Major couriers UPS and FedEx are also closed today.
Many gas stations are open, but some will have shortened hours today. Plan accordingly if you expect to drive long distances.
December 25th is the one day each year where almost every grocery store is closed. That includes the major chains like Stop & Shop, ShopRite, Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s, Costco, BJ’s, and Price Chopper.
Malls and retail stores in Connecticut are also closed today. Most will reopen on Monday morning. If there is a specific store you’re hoping to visit this weekend, be sure to give them a call to confirm they are open before you make the trip.
These national retailers disclosed their 2016 Christmas Day schedule earlier this year. All of these businesses are closed today:
- Apple Store
- Barnes & Noble
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- Big Lots
- BJ’s Wholesale
- Costco
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- Dollar General
- GameStop
- Gap
- Hobby Lobby
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- Macy’s
- Marshalls
- Old Navy
- Office Depot/Max
- Sears
- Staples
- Target
- Toys”R”Us
- Walmart
If you’re looking to get something to eat on Christmas Day, there are some national restaurant chains that have announced they are open today:
- Applebee’s – Hours vary by location
- Baskin-Robbins – Closes at 5:00pm
- Boston Market – Hours vary by location
- Buffalo Wild Wings- Hours vary by location
- Burger King
- Denny’s
- Dunkin’ Donuts
- Golden Corral – Hours vary by location
- IHOP
- Jack in the Box – Hours vary by location
- McDonald’s – Hours vary by location
- Panda Express
- Perkins – Hours vary by location
- Pizza Hut – Hours vary by location
- Ruby Tuesday – Hours vary by location
- Sonic Drive-In – Hours vary by location
- Starbucks Coffee – Hours vary by location
- Subway – Hours vary by location
- Taco Bell
- Waffle House
If you’re unsure if you’re favorite local restaurant is open on Christmas, it is best to give them a call.
Christmas Day is a big day for movie theaters. Many theaters in Connecticut are open. Check the theater’s schedule to make sure they’re open today before driving over.
Liquor stores are closed on Christmas Day, but bars and taverns are open at their owner’s discretion if you’re looking to get a drink.
Banks are closed, but most banks have 24-hour automated teller machines available if you need cash.
Many pharmacies will be open today, including CVS, Walgreens, and Rite Aid, but the hours may vary. Call ahead before making the trip.