Yale changes financial aid policies for low-income students

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University says it has made changes to its financial aid policies to help low-income students.

The Ivy League school says that for several years parents earning less than $65,000 annually have not been required to contribute at all to the cost of a child’s education.

Under the changes announced this month those students also will receive an allowance to help them buy a computer, winter clothing and other expenses. The allowance will be $2,000 for first-year students and $600 for other undergraduates.

The amount of money the students themselves are expected to contribute from summer jobs also has been reduced by a third to $1,700.

