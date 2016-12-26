Britney Spears is not dead; Sony Music’s Twitter account appears to be hacked

(WTNH) — Sony Music appears to be the latest victim of a Twitter hack, falsely reporting that pop superstar Britney Spears had died. She hasn’t.

Spears’ representative told CNN Monday that the Twitter account for the company’s music branch tweeted that pop star Britney Spears had died at age 35, but the message was “erroneously” shared.

“RIP @britneyspears #RIPBritney 1981-2016,” Sony Music tweeted, adding, “britney spears is dead by accident! we will tell you more soon #RIPBritney.”

Spears’ representative told CNN that Britney is alive and well. A rep at Sony Music told the New York Daily News “no comment” on Monday.

Britney Spears is alive and well, her rep tells CNN. It appears @SonyMusicGlobal erroneously tweeted her death. Sony rep says no comment — AnneClaire Stapleton (@AnneClaireCNN) December 26, 2016