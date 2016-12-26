Car crashes into Milford home

Milford firefighters build a temporary support beam after a car struck this house Monday morning (WTNH / Jacquie Slater)
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Milford firefighters confirm to News 8 that a car crashed into a home on New Haven Avenue late Monday morning.

Just after 11:30 a.m., Milford first responders were dispatched to 1019 New Haven Avenue on reports that a car struck a house. They are still on the scene investigating.

Officials spoke with News 8 at the scene, and said that the driver that crashed into the home was having a medical emergency at the time of the crash. The driver struck other cars, and damaged yards along New Haven Avenue before crashing into the home.

The driver has not yet been identified, and their condition has not been released.

A News 8 viewer sent in a Report-It photo showing the damage.

A car crashed into this home on New Haven Avenue late Monday morning (WTNH / Report-It / Michele Tomlinson)
Firefighters said that the home was occupied at the time of the crash, but no one inside of the home was injured.

Firefighters are building a replacement support beam for the garage.

News 8 is on the scene gathering more information and will update this story with additional details as soon as they become available.

