Crews investigate apartment fire in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Firefighters in West Haven are looking into the cause of an apartment fire.

Around 1:35 p.m. on Sunday, the West Haven Fire Department was alerted about a fire at an apartment complex at 10 Highland Street.

Fire Crews arrived at the scene and put out the flames. They say no on inside the building was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time. The fire is currently under investigation by Fire Captain Flood of West Haven.

News 8 will bring you more information as soon as we learn more.