East Windsor Police arrest man after Christmas Day gun dispute

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)– East Windsor police have arrested a man they say pointed a loaded firearm at a family member while he was intoxicated on Christmas Day.

Early Christmas morning police were called to the Mill Pond Village Apartments and found Americo Perez, 62, of Broad Brook in a car with two other people.

According to police, there was no gun in the car when they searched it, but they did find one hidden inside the apartment where the alleged dispute took place.

Officials say there were juveniles present during the incident, but no injuries occurred.

Perez is being charged with risk of injury to children, carrying a loaded firearm under the influence of liquor, threatening and reckless endangerment.

He posted bond and is scheduled to appear at Enfield Superior Court on Tuesday.