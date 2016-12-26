Fans mourn George Michael as charities praise his good works

Related Coverage Pop superstar George Michael dies of heart failure at 53

LONDON (AP) — Fans are mourning the death of pop star George Michael as British charities praise his generosity.

The singer’s death was announced late Sunday night. Many paid tribute on Facebook and Twitter and others cited years of good works that received little publicity.

He was lauded Monday for helping many British organizations including Macmillan Cancer Support, Childline, and the Terrence Higgins Trust, which helps support AIDS victims.

Jane Barron from the Trust said Michael made many donations and gifts, including the royalties of his “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” duet with Elton John in 1991.

Childline founder Esther Rantzen said Michael gave royalties from his 1996 hit “Jesus To A Child” to the charity, which offers phone counseling for young people.

She said he was extraordinarily generous and “determined” to avoid publicity about his donations.

