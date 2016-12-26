Firefighters respond to New Haven condo complex fire

A neighbor says it started in a 2nd floor chimney. Many are worried they won’t have a place to live. #NewHaven @WTNH @NewHavenFire pic.twitter.com/XShZXQaFDl — Stephanie Simoni (@StephanieSimoni) December 26, 2016

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a condominium complex off of Seat Street Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., the New Haven Fire Department tweeted out that they were responding to a fire at the Harbour Close condominium complex off of Sea Street.

Box 1101 99 harbor close. Eng 11,4,9 squad 2 truck 2 car 34 eu-2. Possible roof fire — New Haven Fire (@NewHavenFire) December 26, 2016

Firefighters confirmed that the fire is on the roof of the multi-unit complex. A third alarm was signaled just after 2:00 p.m.

It is unclear what may have started the fire. The entire complex has been evacuated.

The Red Cross is on scene assisting.

News 8 is on the scene now and will update this story with additional details as soon as they become available.