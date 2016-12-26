Firefighters respond to New Haven condo complex fire

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a condominium complex off of Seat Street Monday afternoon.

Just after 1:30 p.m., the New Haven Fire Department tweeted out that they were responding to a fire at the Harbour Close condominium complex off of Sea Street.

Photo provided by Rick Fontana
Photo provided by Rick Fontana
WTNH/Stephanie Simoni
WTNH/Stephanie Simoni

Firefighters confirmed that the fire is on the roof of the multi-unit complex. A third alarm was signaled just after 2:00 p.m.

(WTNH / Ken Melech)
(WTNH / Ken Melech)

It is unclear what may have started the fire. The entire complex has been evacuated.

(WTNH / Ken Melech)
(WTNH / Ken Melech)

The Red Cross is on scene assisting.

News 8 is on the scene now and will update this story with additional details as soon as they become available.

Related Posts

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s