Freezing Rain and 40s…How?

We saw lots…I mean LOTS of icy spots on Christmas Eve. This due to rain on the ground with temperatures cooling quickly. That shouldn’t be strange but some icy spots happened earlier today as well. Freezing rain advisories were up for parts of the state. So what is the strange thing? Well according to the thermometer, the temp was reading 40 degrees in some of the slick spots. How could this happen.

Well first off, a map showing temperatures may give you an indication about how it feels when you walk out the door but that temperature is actually being measured 2 meters off the ground, or just around 6 feet. Why would they do that? Well there are a few reasons for this. The first one is pretty clear, most people don’t crawl on the ground and they’re much more concerned about how cold/hot the weather feels on their feet. The second reason is so that outside influences are minimal (for example a strong sun bouncing off a snow covered ground).

Now the second issue we have to face is how cold the ground is. Over the last two week the shoreline only saw 3 nights where the temp didn’t dip below freezing. Inland our temps always got to/below freezing so our ground is cold regardless of how mild the air temp might be. The ground takes a lot longer to heat up and cool down than the air does…so even though we’ve seen above average temps, we still have frost right below the surface of the ground.

With that being said, thanks to wind shifting to the southwest tonight, we’ll see a nice warm-up diminishing the potential for icy roads!