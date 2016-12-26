Freezing Rain this Evening, Plain Rain Overnight

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone: 

Hope everyone had a great Christmas yesterday. What a gorgeous day too! Temps were in the upper 40s to low 50s, not too bad at all for the end of December. It was chilly this morning with many parts of the state in the teens and low 20s. It will take some time, but temperatures this afternoon will rise through the 20s into the 30s then eventually to the 40s this evening.

The bright sunshine from this morning will be taken over by clouds slowly though the afternoon ahead of our next weather system. This next system will likely cause some headaches. Scattered showers and pockets of drizzle will make their way into western CT this afternoon.

key icing potential1 Freezing Rain this Evening, Plain Rain Overnight

With temps that were in the teens across much of northern CT this morning, the ground is frozen! Temps will be rising through the evening and by 7 PM, most of the state will be above freezing. However, the surface takes a little bit longer to warm than the surrounding air. This means there is a potential for the rain that falls to freeze on contact for the first few hours

The window for freezing rain is 3PM-6PM for the shore and until 10 PM in northern CT. The graphic above shows where there is potential for slick spots through 10 PM (Areas in blue/grey shading).

mw dma freezing rain advisory Freezing Rain this Evening, Plain Rain Overnight

The National Weather Service certainly agrees. A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for Litchfield and Hartford Counties until 10PM. By 10 tonight, all of CT will be well above 32°F!

The rain becomes more widespread overnight tonight and will continue through the morning on Tuesday, which includes the AM commute. We’re not talking heavy rain though, so there’s a low risk for flooding. Temps will already be well over 32°F and likely in the low 50s across much of the shoreline and 40s inland tomorrow morning. So there’s no potential for icy spots when you’re heading back to work Tuesday morning.

ka mw dma rpm 4k sat rad temps wind icons8 Freezing Rain this Evening, Plain Rain Overnight

The rain will departs late in the morning on Tuesday and we’ll actually clear out for the afternoon with some sunshine expected. Temps will be in the upper 50s for the morning but fall into the 40s then eventually the 30s for the evening. Wednesday is quiet with sunshine and temps in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Our next weather headache is Thursday evening into Friday with rain likely changing to snow. Something to keep our eye on as there’s potential for accumulating snow in northern CT, heavy rain and wind for the shoreline.

ka setup one day Freezing Rain this Evening, Plain Rain Overnight

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

 

 

