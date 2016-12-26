Hamden firefighters battle “back to back” blazes on the holiday

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Hamden Fire Department responded to two structure fires on Christmas.

Hamden firefighters say they were dispatched to two fires before sunset on Sunday, “back to back.”

The fire department tweeted in the afternoon that one fire was located in the kitchen at 190 Russo Drive, and the other was in a bedroom at 12 Armstrong Street.

Firefighters say there were no injuries, and that the Fire Marhsal’s Office is investigating.

