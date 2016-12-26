Healthy holiday snacks your party guests will love

NEW HAVEN Conn. (WTNH) — What better way to celebrate the holiday’s than by indulging in those snacks and sweets. We are showing you some easy meals you can make that will leave you not feeling so guilty.

Caryn Sullivan the founder of Pretty Wellness stopped by our station to show us some guilty free holiday snacks.

Caryn showed us how to make D-I-Y Grinch kabobs and Christmas tree cucumbers with just a couple vegetables. To see how Caryn made these snacks you can watch the video above, and for more information her you can head to her website.

